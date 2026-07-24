McKenzie allocates R3m to fund national hockey team ahead of World Cup

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Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has allocated R3m to fund the national men’s and women’s hockey teams for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.

The intervention follows public outcry and growing concern from national squad members forced to cover their own expenses. The South African Hockey Association (SAHA) was also reportedly facing a R3m shortfall ahead of the tournament.

Onthatile Zulu, the national women’s team player, recently opened up about the severe financial burden placed on athletes representing the country abroad. She revealed that players were expected to pay out of pocket for flights, accommodation, meals, ground transport, and medical or recovery costs.

While international flights are partially sponsored, players are still left to cover the remaining expenses, which amount to R68,137 per player.

McKenzie acknowledged the frustration surrounding the situation, saying athletes who perform on the global stage should not be left to carry such financial burden.

“Our hockey players have already done South Africa proud, arriving in Europe as reigning African champions in both the men’s and women’s competitions,” McKenzie said.

“It cannot be right that athletes who have earned their place on the world stage through years of sacrifice are then asked to fund their own participation. Representing your country is a national honour and a national responsibility. It should never be a personal financial burden.”

The minister explained that the department will transfer the funds once a formal funding agreement is finalised and full compliance with governance, financial management, and reporting standards is met.

Additionally, McKenzie has requested that SAHA submit a detailed report outlining the circumstances that led to the funding crisis, alongside a full accounting of how the R3m will be spent.