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WATCH | Zungu camp alleges intimidation in Safa presidential race

AmaZulu owner’s camp say they have lawyered up to fight any attempt to block Zungu on eligibility

Marc Strydom

Marc Strydom

Digital Sports Editor

Businessman and AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu. (THULANI MBELE)

Story audio is generated using AI

The camp of billionaire businessman and AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu, who has announced he will stand against Danny Jordaan for the South African Football Association (Safa) presidency, believes it has support among the association’s regions.

However, they allege intimidation of the main voting bloc in the elective congress set for September 13, Safa’s 52 regions, is being used to deter those who are swaying away from support for Jordaan.

Jordaan, the former CEO of Safa who left to work as the 2010 Fifa World Cup bid’s then local organising committee CEO, was elected president in 2013. He is facing charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud involving R1.3m of Safa funds.

Jordaan has won two re-elections, the first when opponent Ace Ncobo withdrew his bid in 2018, and the second by a landslide over Ria Ledwaba in 2022. Both opposition camps alleged irregularities to suit Jordaan. Ncobo alleged Safa’s constitution had been “butchered” to fit Jordaan’s agenda.

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