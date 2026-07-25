Maile to meet Soweto running clubs as they try to save the ‘People’s Race’

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Runners in the 21km and 10km events merge at the Soweto Highway to FNB Stadium during the Soweto Marathon on November 6 2022. File picture:

Gauteng sport, arts and culture MEC Lebogang Maile is planning to meet Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) and Soweto running clubs to find a way to save the Soweto Marathon.

The “People’s Race” will not happen this year after they failed to pay the athletes last year and it was removed from the race calendar.

The image of the marathon that usually takes place in the first week of November suffered several blows in the past as winners are still waiting for their money.

Speaking to the media at the launch of Pitso Mosimane’s book, The Youth Football Coaching Manual, this week, Maile confirmed he will meet the clubs.

“I’m meeting the Soweto running clubs on Saturday because we are interested in finding a solution to the Soweto Marathon challenges.

“We are not happy and are extremely concerned as the provincial government because these problems keep happening. We need to understand what the real issues are and get to the bottom of them.”

Maile said he was not briefed about the prize money, and they will try to resolve the challenges.

“I have not yet been properly briefed about the prize money. I only know there are many challenges and that the race might not take place this year,” he said.

“I want to understand these issues in an official meeting. We must deal with those who are harming the future of the marathon because this race belongs to the people of Soweto. It is part of our heritage, and we have to protect it. That is why we are meeting CGA and the Soweto running clubs to find solutions.”

Sowetan