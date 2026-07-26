Why Banyana Banyana must win the Wafcon opener — Ellis

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Cautioning her troops against underestimating Tanzania, Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has stressed the significance of winning their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Group B opener against the East Africans.

Banyana and Tanzania lock horns at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca on Monday (7pm SA time). The four semifinalists at this Wafcon will qualify for next year’s Fifa Women’s World Cup in Brazil. Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso are Banyana’s other opponents in Group B.

“We’ve always had tight games against [Tanzania], so we are not going to underestimate them. You underestimate a team at your own peril, and the next thing you know you’re chasing the game,” Ellis said.

“It’s important to get a good start and set the tone for the rest of the tournament, and after that we can focus on the main goal, which is to qualify for the World Cup, and then we take it from there.”

Banyana star midfielder Linda “Randfontein Ronaldinho” Motlhalo is expected to earn her 100th Banyana cap against Tanzania in Casablanca.

“Oh man, it is such an honour knowing that I am going to make my 100th cap,” Motlhalo said. “It’s an amazing feeling, and it reminds me of my first cap when coach Vera [Pauw] gave me the opportunity at the age of 17.

“Now that we are at number 100, it’s such an honour. It has been a long journey with a lot of ups and downs, but it’s been a beautiful one.”

Motlhalo anticipates that Tanzania will be as stubborn as they were when the two sides last faced off in the group stages of the last Wafcon in Morocco last July, where the game ended 1-all. Even so, Motlhalo echoed Ellis’ sentiment that the first game is a must-win.

“When we played against Tanzania the last time, we could tell that they were really prepared for us. And yes, we are SA, and every team that plays us gives 120%. But I think we are ready for any team that we’re going to face,” the Banyana playmaker said.

“The first game is the most important one because it sets the tone for the tournament and we are looking forward to it. The biggest thing is that we’re ready.”

Banyana next face Ivory Coast at the same venue on Friday (7pm SA time).

Sowetan