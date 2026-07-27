Kaze trying to push Buthelezi to adapt ahead of opening match against Durban City

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Sekhukhune United were crowned the inaugural champions of the Mafori Cup 2026 that was held at Seshego Stadium. Picture:

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Sekhukhune United coach Cedric Kaze says they are trying their best to integrate new goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi to adapt quickly before their Betway Premiership opening match against Durban City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

Buthelezi joined Babina Noko recently from Orlando Pirates, where he struggled for game time.

With Renaldo Learner having joined Kaizer Chiefs during the transfer window period, Buthelezi will take the number one jersey, with Kaze saying that was the reason they played him during the inaugural Mafori Cup at the weekend, where they won the title.

“Buthelezi is a goalkeeper that came to us two weeks ago and he is someone who didn’t have much game time last season,” Kaze said.

“It is important to try to speed up his integration to play him with different defenders and different players to try to adapt very quickly and get him ready for the start of the season.

“That was the reason for him playing both games.”

I feel like that’s the only regret I’m going with. We created so many opportunities in these two games and we could not score more than two goals — Cedric Kaze, Sekhukhune United coach

With Babina Noko set to open their campaign against Durban, who are coached by Kaze’s former co-coach at Kaizer Chiefs, Khalil Ben Youssef, he outlined the style of play he is planning to introduce this season.

“We want to play on the front foot. We want to create opportunities, and we want to score goals and also defend well,” he said.

“I feel like that’s the only regret I’m going with. We created so many opportunities in these two games and we could not score more than two goals.

“That’s the thing that we will address that we need to keep working on and to give the confidence to the players up front.”

After winning the pre-season title when they beat Magesi at Seshego Stadium, Kaze explained the importance of participating in that tournament, and said they now have a clearer picture of the campaign ahead.

“Very interesting day and a lot of lessons learned from the two games. Also, very good minutes for everyone.

“Now we are a little bit clear on how we are going into the first game. It is good to win the cup. But the most important thing is about the game on Saturday against Durban City.”

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