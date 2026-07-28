Boxing icon Ndou thrilled to be going back to Limpopo as a trainer

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Boxers Paul Fick and Steve Nortje, standing, and manager Promise Moyo and trainer Phillip Ndou. Fick and Nortje will make their professional debut in Limpopo.

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Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou, the prodigal son, is happy and excited to be going back home to Thohoyandou for the first time as a boxing trainer.

Ndou fought his amateur boxing career at home before his friend, Cassius “Shy Guy” Baloyi, took him to Johannesburg in 1997 at the age of 20. They were both trained by Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt.

Baloyi, who won six world titles in three weight divisions, had never fought at home in Malamulele until he retired in 2012, after chalking up 37 wins in 46 fights.

Ndou fought at home for the first time in August 2025 and won that fight, which was his 40th, by a fifth-round stoppage.

It was staged by promoter and Ndou’s wife, Promise Moyo. He had retired in 2016.

Ndou, now 49, is based in Welkom, where he trains fighters.

“I just can’t wait for Friday night to see my boxers [Steve Nortje and Paul Fick] win their professional debut,” he said.

They will be in action against Khodani Nephalama and Fhulufhelo Ramaliba respectively, over four rounds at the University of Venda Stadium in Thohoyandou.

We both never thought we would fight against each other — Phillip “Time Bomb” Ndou

Ndou says some people may feel he is turning against his homeboys that he knew from when they were still fighting in Musangwe, the bare-knuckle fighting in Limpopo.

“But I was once matched against my best friend, brother and my idol Cassius in a fight. We both never thought we would fight against each other,” he said.

They exchanged heavy leather over 12 fiercely contested rounds, and Ndou won that match which was dubbed “Fire and Ice” by promoter Rodney Berman, whose Golden Gloves company staged it at Carnival City in Brakpan on November 3 2001.

Ushered to war by Durandt, Ndou handed Brain Mitchell-trained Baloyi his first defeat after 26 straight wins.

“Boxing is business,” explained Ndou, whose charges are managed and promoted by Moyo of Iron Lady Promotions.

“Both of my fighters are ready to rumble,” said Ndou. “They are excited. They are going there to win. I am also excited to be going back home as a trainer.”

Action from what is called World King tournament will begin at 7pm.

Sowetan