Ellis optimistic Banyana will do well against Ivory Coast after Wafcon opener upset

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Banyana Banyana’s Bambanani Mbane is challenged by Opa Clement of Tanzania in their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations group match at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca, Morocco on Monday. Picture:

Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis is confident that they will get their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign back on track and qualify for the World Cup after they were stunned 2-1 by Tanzania in Group B opener in Casablanca on Monday.

Banyana were uncharacteristically flat on the day as Tanzania registered their first Wafcon victory at Moulay Rachid Stadium. SA’s next Group B game is against Ivory Coast at the same venue on Friday (7pm SA time).

“I think everybody is disappointed with the result and the performance, but we have to look towards the next game because we are still in it. We still want to qualify for the World Cup and we know that the next game is a must-win,” Ellis said after the game.

“Obviously, we had said how important this game [against Tanzania]. Now we are chasing in the group, so it’s up to us to raise our standards and show who we really are.”

Ellis anticipates a physical affair against Ivory Coast, who thumped Burkina Faso 4-1 in their opener late on Monday, to occupy the top spot in Group B.

“Ivory Coast is going to be a big challenge again ... another physical team from West Africa,” the Banyana coach said.

Tanzania took the lead in the 37th minute via Diana Msewa, who made a powerful run from the middle of the park after dispossessing Robyn Moodaly, before beating the onrushing Banyana keeper Andile Dlamini.

Banyana equalised via Bambanani Mbane’s header from a corner-kick in the dying minutes of the first half. Beating Dlamini at the near post in the 87th minute after collecting the ball from a throw-in, Hasnath Ubamba sealed the deal for Twiga Stars, who are ranked 122nd in the world and 18th in Africa.

“The positives we can take out of the Tanzania game are that we created opportunities,” Ellis said.

“I thought in the second half we were better on the ball, but we know how good we can be on the ball. Defensively, there’re some screws we can still tighten there because we could have done better in both goals we conceded.”

The four semifinalists at this Wafcon qualify for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

Sowetan