Ouaddou reveals how Bucs intend to replace Rele

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou gives instructions to his players during the Betway Premiership Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on April 26. File picture:

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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has shed light on how the Buccaneers aim to plug the gap left by star forward Relebohile Mofokeng.

Mofokeng was Pirates’ heartbeat last term, inspiring them to clinch three trophies, including their first league title in 14 years.

The 21-year-old Mofokeng, who also scooped the PSL Footballer of the Season gong at the league’s end-of-season awards held virtually on Monday, scored 11 goals and racked up nine assists in all competitions last season to subsequently earn a move to Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

“Rele was an important player for the club. If you can just see data, his involvement in chance creation was huge, but I believe it’s important to find a profile that can take the baton,” Ouaddou told journalists at Rand Stadium on Tuesday.

“As you know, we are not all the time speaking about individualism; for us it’s important to speak about a collective.

“So, it’s what we tried to work on in Spain [where Pirates held their pre-season camp]. We worked on many combinations, a lot of different profiles in the middle, trying to see. I think we can have a good answer this weekend [when they welcome league rookies Milford to Orlando Amstel Arena for a league opener].”

Ouaddou expects Milford to be motivated on Saturday. “A recently promoted team always has this passion, this motivation to be in the big league. I guess they have a very good team spirit if they managed to reach this level,” the Pirates coach said.

A few days ago, the Sea Robbers signed Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, 27, from his native second-tier side Sogndal.

Ouaddou explained what the Scandinavian brings to the team. “The scouting department of the club is looking for a profile that can help us increase the average rate of our chance-creation,” Ouaddou said.

“As you saw last season, we needed that finisher, that profile that can finish the action, and I think the scouting department have seen him. I think he’s someone who can bring freshness and quality to the team.”

League fixtures

Saturday: Pirates vs Milford, Orlando (3:30pm); Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu, Danie Craven (3:30pm); Arrows vs Chippa, King Zwelithini (3:30pm); Sundowns vs Gallants, Loftus Versfeld (6pm); Sekhukhune vs Durban, Peter Mokaba (6pm); Kruger vs Chiefs, Mbombela (8.15pm).

Sunday: Bay vs Polokwane, Richards Bay (3.30pm); Siwelele vs Galaxy, Dr Molemela (6pm).