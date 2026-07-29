Mokoka lauds the launch of Mangaung Run Your City race

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Distance runners Kabelo Mulaudzi, Arthur Jantjies and Stephen Mokoka at the launch of Mangaung Absa Run Your City race in Bloemfontein. Picture:

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Renowned long-distance runner Stephen Mokoka has explained why expanding the Absa Run Your City series by adding a Mangaung leg is commendable.

On Wednesday, Absa and the organisers of the Run Your City 10k series, Still Water Sports, launched the Mangaung segment of this popular event, making it the sixth city to host these 10k races after Gqeberha, Durban, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Tshwane.

“I am happy ... I am delighted because we can see that the series, since its inception, keeps on growing. That it has expanded to Bloemfontein means it’s growing,” Mokoka said on the sidelines of the launch of the Mangaung leg of the Absa Run Your City series at Bloemfontein’s Premier Hotel on Wednesday morning.

“Bloemfontein is one of the communities that was, maybe I can say, forgotten or sidelined, whereas it has athletics heritage, having produced household names in running such as Wayde van Niekerk [who was born in Cape Town and moved to Bloemfontein with his mother when he was 12] and Zola Budd. So, to revive that heritage, this is a very important step.”

Mokoka feels having the Run My City race in Bloemfontein will inspire kids and bring communities together in the City of Roses.

“So, for me it’s a big idea by Still Water Sports and Absa to combine and take the race to this city. This will inspire the kids here and bring the community together, bring hope and life to the people of this city,” the four-time Olympian said.

Absa’s group chief marketing and corporate affairs officer, Sydney Mbhele, suggested that having a Bloemfontein leg of this event is something athletes have always wanted. Mbhele also feels the arrival of the Absa Run Your City race in Bloemfontein will unlock new economic opportunities in the city.

“For many years, runners have called for the series to include Mangaung, and we are proud to have listened because at Absa, we believe every story matters,” Mbhele said.

“Bringing this iconic race to the city creates a platform to showcase Mangaung on the national stage, while unlocking opportunities for tourism, local businesses and economic growth.”

Absa clients will enjoy an exclusive entry window from 12pm on Wednesday until 12pm on July 31 on a first-come-first-served basis. Public entries will open on Saturday, August 1.

Sowetan