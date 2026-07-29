WATCH | Kaze, Ben Youssef face off in season opener on the opposite side of the dugout

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JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 28: Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze and Kaizer Chiefs coach Khalil Ben Youssef during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 28, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

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Having worked together at Kaizer Chiefs as co-coaches last season and in Tanzania as assistants, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef are trying to find ideas to get the better of each other when Sekhukhune United and Durban City face each other in the Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 5.30pm.

The two coaches shared ideas when they were co-coaches, but now sitting in opposite benches at Sekhukhune and Durban, they both admitted that it will be tricky coming against each other.

The duo parted ways with Amakhosi at the end of last season after guiding them to a third-place finish.

Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef says he is looking forward to going up against his former co-coach at Kaizer Chiefs, Cedric Kaze who is with Sekhukhune United. The teams meet for their Betway Premiership opener at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Video: @RealNevilleK pic.twitter.com/9DcFDzfbHO — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 29, 2026

Kaze said he knows that Ben Youssef likes to play entertaining football and will try to counter that.

“It’s a tricky one because everyone knows the deeper ideas of the other and we have been at the same table discussing tactics and trying to solve issues,” Kaze told the media after the Betway Premiership season launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“We know what the other one thinks and I’m pretty sure that both of us are now trying to come up with new ideas that the other one doesn’t know.

“And that’s the tricky part of the game ... but looking forward, I know that he likes to play entertaining football and I want to cancel that. I’m pretty sure that it will be a very good game to watch.”

Ben Youssef said whoever will come out tops is not because he is better than the other, but because of the players who will be more committed.

“I think it will be a tricky game because we have been together for the last two seasons with Kaizer Chiefs. Previously with Young Africans ... we worked together,” Ben Youssef said.

“We know each other, we debate a lot. I know how he thinks. But Cedric and I will only be 20% of the game, the players will play and will be more ready, and the team that will win will win not because of the coaches.

“Our job is to select the team and to try to manage them and we are not dependent on ourselves.”

Sowetan