WATCH | McKenzie accused of undermining Athletics SA, apology demanded

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Athletics SA acting president John Mathane has launched a scathing attack on minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of neglecting athletics and undermining the organisation’s authority.

“People are focusing on soccer only. They forget that in athletics we have medallists. Nobody comes to rescue us ... we’ve made noise. The minister [Mckenzie] should have heard our outcry about a lack of funds,” Mathane said on the sidelines of the launch of the Mangaung leg of the Absa Run My City 10k Series in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

Athletics SA acting president John Mathane has launched a scathing attack on sports minister Gayton McKenzie, accusing him of neglecting athletics and undermining the organisation's authority.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/DE5paHS5ek — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) July 29, 2026

“I am told the minister went to Monaco to bid for a competition to come to South Africa without involving us. That is undermining and I need to put it on record. He wants to have a track and field event in South Africa without consulting us as Athletics South Africa,” said Mathane.

He pointed out that as acting president he had not been invited to the proceedings.

“It’s undermining. As the acting president, I was not even invited. I was told by Sascoc (SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee) that the minister had invited us to go to Monaco, but when I asked the acting CEO, I found out I was not invited. The minister has since returned,” said Mathane.

“He didn’t talk to me. That is disrespectful. And I need to be honest with you, the minister disrespects Athletics South Africa. I’m waiting for him to call me. And first things first: before he speaks to me, he must apologise for his actions.”

Sowetan