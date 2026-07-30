Why this is the right time for Kruger to play Chiefs — Mongoya

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PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - MARCH 02: Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya during the Motsepe Foundation Championship match between Pretoria University FC and Kruger United at Tuks Stadium on March 02, 2025 in Pretoria, South Africa (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

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Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya believes playing Kaizer Chiefs in their opening match of the Betway Premiership is the right time, as Amakhosi coach Fernando Da Cruz has yet to settle into his role.

The Village Boys will host Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday at 8.15pm and are looking to make a perfect start in their debut season in the Premiership.

I think people are going to enjoy watching how we play. — Kruger United coach Abram Mongoya

After watching the Soweto Giants during their preseason camp in Spain and during their Toyota Cup win, Mongoya said he more or less knows what to expect from them.

“[It is] clear how they [Chiefs] want to play and how they want to apply themselves and it [is] a very good game to start with because now we know the identity of what they are trying to do and how they want to play,” Mongoya told the media.

“You can see the spaces that they want to exploit, and we are prepared to manage those spaces, [including] the spaces they will leave; we also want to exploit them.

“We are playing them at the right time, in my opinion ... it’s an ideal situation for [Kruger United] and the players.”

After winning promotion in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season, Mongoya said fans will enjoy watching the team and that they will put on a “very brave display” and “will try to play good football as much as we can”.

“We will have to impose our game and showcase the boys’ talent because when we recruit, we look at a certain game model, so we won’t try to change a lot of things. I think people are going to enjoy watching how we play.”

Having been active in the transfer market by bringing in a few experienced players, such as Fiacre Ntwari on loan, Katlego Mohamme and Kwanda Mngonyama, among others, Mangoya said Kruger are confident they will do well.

“As a small team, I think the biggest challenge that we have is trying to reinforce [the team]. Some of the players that we targeted [in the transfer market] bigger teams [also] targeted, but it was showing that we have a good eye to identify talent.”

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