2026/27 PSL season preview: Downs certain to haunt Bucs for title

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Marcelo Allende, centre, of Mamelodi Sundowns, celebrates scoring with teammates Brayan Leon Muniz, left and Teboho Mokoena during the Betway Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on March 1, 2026

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The eagerly anticipated 2026/27 Premiership season kicks off tomorrow, and many want to see if Orlando Pirates’ league success of last term, which ended Mamelodi Sundowns’ eight-year dominance, was meritorious. Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza take stock of how the campaign will potentially pan out.

Title contenders

Orlando Pirates

After winning their first league title in 14 years last season, Pirates will be determined to prove that their success was not a fluke. The Sea Robbers may have lost one of their key players, Relebohile Mofokeng, but they’ve recruited smartly to strengthen their squad, bringing in the likes of highly rated Norwegian striker Sebastian Pedersen, who’s dubbed as a “finisher”, and talented centre-back Sibangani Zulu, among others.

Mamelodi Sundowns

Having finally won their second CAF Champions League title last season, Sundowns will now play with a little bit of freedom as hunting continental glory looked to put them under a lot of strain. Sundowns will also be eager to win this year’s championship in honour of their fallen star Jayden Adams. The Brazilians signed one of the league’s hot properties in Siyanda Ndlovu from Golden Arrows.

AmaZulu

Usuthu are likely to punch above their weight this season, having laid a solid foundation by finishing fourth last term under coach Arthur Zwane. AmaZulu kept the bulk of last season’s squad, which allows continuity. The Durban side also beefed-up smartly, bringing in the likes of left-back Omega Mdaka and forward Khomotjo Lekoloane (both from Stellenbosch).

Kaizer Chiefs

Off the back of finishing third last season, it’s only natural for a club of Chiefs’ magnitude to aim for a higher position this season. Amakhosi boast a new technical team, led by Fernando da Cruz, so surely the mandate from the management is that they should challenge for the title. Da Cruz hasn’t hidden that he wants a few offensive reinforcements to challenge the title, and the club management is expected to give him what he wants.

Title pretenders

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch may have parted ways with a number of players, but it looks like coach Gavin Hunt, who’s won the league four times in the past, wants to build a new team. Hunt has a good track record rebuilding title-challenging teams. Stellies signed a few seasoned campaigners such as Thabiso Lebitso from Pirates and Terrence Mashego from Sundowns.

Sekhukhune United

After helping Chiefs finish third as a co-coach last season, new Sekhukhune mentor Cedric Kaze has a point to prove. Babina Noko have let go of more than 10 players as they start a new era under Kaze. For the past four seasons, Sekhukhune have not finished lower than seventh, proving to be a competitive team.

Battling out for top eight

Durban City

Durban will head into the new campaign eager to build on from last season’s impressive run, where they finished eighth and clinched the Nedbank Cup title. Despite the historic achievement, the club parted ways with interim coach Pitso Dladla, who was replaced by former Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef. Chairman Farook Kadodia has already made it clear that he wants a repeat of last season’s heroics. To achieve that, they have bolstered their team well with experienced players such as Gaston Sirino, Bandile Shandu and Tashreeq Morris.

Golden Arrows

Having qualified for the top eight for the first time in five years, Abafana Bes’thende look to have laid a solid foundation and have replaced Manqoba Mngqithi with Pitso Dladla, who won the Nedbank Cup at Durban last term. This indicates they want to go higher this time. Arrows have lost key players in Isaac Cisse and Siyanda Ndlovu, but they have always relied more on their solid structure than individuals.

Richards Bay

The Natal Rich Boyz will start the new campaign with a revamped technical team and an injection of fresh players as they look to improve on their 11th place finish from last season. They have appointed Ronnie Gabriel as the sole head coach after co-coach Papi Zothwane left. They have also been aggressive in the market, bringing in players such as Philani Sithebe and Khayelihle Mncube. Bay had an impressive home record and will look to replicate it.

Siwelele

Despite parting ways with 23 players amid a rebuilding phase, their coach Lehlohonolo Seema feels they have better quality compared to last season. They lost the likes of Gamphani Lungu, Ricardo Goss, Neo Rapoo and Samir Nurkovic, replacing them with Thabiso Sesane and Selaelo Rasebotja among others. Their squad looks balanced and their strong home base could propel them to greater things.

Marumo Gallants

Following a challenging campaign where they ended up finishing 14th, Gallants went on a massive structural transformation as they overhauled their squad and the technical team. They convinced Phuti Mohafe to leave Polokwane City as they look to finish in the top eight, while also moving base from Bloemfontein to Royal Bafokeng Stadium. They will aim to establish themselves as a top-eight team after bringing in sporting director Paul Matthews, who will oversee football operations.

Polokwane City

Rise and Shine will face a major transition following the departure of coach Phuti Mohafe for Marumo. Untested new coach Bayano Moloto has big shoes to fill as Mohafe guided the club to a seventh place finish and made Polokwane a difficult side to play against. They have strengthened the team with unknown players Lucky Malatsi, Vuyo Kopamotse and midfielder Tshepang Matube.

Relegation candidates

Kruger United

Kruger’s preparation for their debut season started on a low note with news that some players were not paid, while others were paid late. This is not a good sign for a team that won promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Champions [MFC] last season. They signed rejects such as Fiacre Ntwari, Kwanda Mngonyama, Thabang Sibanyoni, Katlego Mohamme and Tatenda Tavengwa among others. Kruger are more likely to find the going tough.

Milford

Milford earned their promotion via winning the play-off. They also reinforced their squad with unknowns from lower leagues, hence it would be a miracle if they found themselves in the top half of the standings.

Chippa United

Almost every season, Chippa fight for survival and chances are that it won’t be any different this season, even with the experienced Brandon Truter returning for another stint at the club. Chilli Boys have also not been that active in the transfer market, with their biggest boost being the return of goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali after the Nigerian left in the middle of the last campaign.

TS Galaxy

After helping the club survive relegation last season, Bernard Parker was offered a permanent coaching post. Parker’s lack of experience could prove detrimental to Galaxy’s survival chances. The Rockets have also undergone a massive squad restructuring again after they unveiled 14 new players including Sifiso Ngobeni, so it will be like they are starting from scratch.

Neville’s predictions

League winner: Sundowns

MTN8: Chiefs

Nedbank Cup: Pirates

Carling Knockout: Pirates

Footballer of the season: Oswin Appollis (Pirates)

Top scorer: Brayan Leon (Sundowns)

Sihle’s predictions

League winner: Pirates

MTN8: Pirates

Nedbank Cup: Stellenbosch

Carling Knockout: Pirates

Footballer of the season: Tshepang Moremi (Pirates)

Top scorer: Brayan Leon (Sundowns)

Sowetan