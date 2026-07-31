Banyana held by Ivory Coast to leave Wafcon hopes in the balance

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Rebecca Grace Elloh of Ivory Coast challenges Fikile Magama of South Africa during their 2026 Womens Africa Cup of Nations match at Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca. Picture:

Banyana Banyana left it late to earn a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Ivory Coast during their second match of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Casablanca on Friday night.

Experienced striker Hildah Magaia pounced home from close range in the ninth minute of added time as Banyana earned a valuable point that keeps them alive in the tournament.

The other match of Group B between Tanzania and Burkina Faso, which kicked off late on Friday, will have an impact on Banyana’s prospects of progression to the knockout stage.

Banyana’s last match of the group is against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

What a comeback by Banyana Banyana against Ivory Coast after being down 0-2 at the break, fighting back for a 2-2 draw.



Here's a bit of the action from the match#BanyanaBanyana#Banyana#ntswembunamanje#WAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/YRkJdHS5Uo — Sasol Banyana Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 31, 2026

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made three changes to the team that suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Tanzania in the opening match on Monday night.

Between the poles, Kaylin Swart replaced Andile Dlamini, and Fikile Magama was preferred for Lebohang Ramalepe in defence, while Nthabiseng Majiya came on for Magaia.

They were stunned by two first-half goals from Ivory Coast attacker Grace Sery in the 18th and 36th minutes as they tried to settle in the game.

But they managed to launch a strong second-half comeback that was started by star striker Thembi Kgatlana, who scored with a delightful curling shot after 84 minutes.

Magaia thought she had pulled one back for in the 94th minute, and her goal was disallowed, but she got it right a few minutes later as Banyana earned this valuable point.

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