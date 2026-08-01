Defending the series will be challenging, Xaba after winning in Tshwane

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After her first win in the Spar Women’s 10km challenge this season in Tshwane on Saturday, South african running star Glenrose Xaba feels it will be a challenge for her to defend the Grand Prix title.

Xaba, the defending champion after winning back-to-back series, won the Tshwane leg in 32:28, beating the course record of 32:29 set in 2019 by Namibian Helalia Johannes by a second. Ethiopian Selam Gebre was second in 34:10 and Kyla Jacobs rounded off the podium finish in 34:21.

Xaba, who lost the opening leg in Cape Town before missing the second leg in Durban as she was running in the US, admitted it will take a lot of hard work for her to win the series again.

Tayla Kavanagh is leading the series after winning in Cape Town and Durban, and Xaba needs to win the remaining legs to defend her title and become the first athlete to win four series.

“I can say that I’m looking forward to having a good series and I’m looking forward to maybe trying to defend the title,” Xaba told the media during the press conference.

“I know that it will not be easy, it will be challenging like before, but because I like competition, I’m looking forward to a great race and to enjoy it. Spar is where you feel at home all the time when you are racing and I really enjoy it with ladies.”

With two races left in Gqeberha on September 26 and Johannesburg on October 4, Xaba said it will be more difficult as they will be coming from the World Athletics Road Running Championships set to take place on September 19 and 20 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“I will do the rest of the race that I left and I will be there in Gqeberha for the next one, but it will be challenging because we will be coming from the World Championships,” she said.

“It will be challenging for me because of travelling back and also we need to travel after three days but I’m looking forward to it.

“But I’m very happy about the race, the way it went out. I think it was the way I was training because now the focus is training for the World Championships half-marathon.

“The race went according to the way I wanted. I told myself that I will try to run very fast to get the bonus point. I’m very happy to be back in Tshwane after missing the Durban leg and I’m looking forward to running the rest of the series.”

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