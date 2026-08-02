Comrades Marathon Association members vote to go it alone

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Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) members on Saturday voted to go it alone, but immediately afterwards the association’s chair, Mark Leathers, said they remained open to discussions.

The ramifications of the split are potentially huge, with the CMA taking over its own broadcasting rights, which until now were owned by Athletics South Africa (ASA), which sell them as part of a package including the Two Oceans Marathon, the Cape Town Marathon (CTM), and the national track and field championships.

The breakaway devalues ASA’s package significantly.

ASA acting CEO Terrence Magogodela has written a report, leaked to the Sunday Times, which warns of attempts by the CMA and CTM to take control of their own rights by going to the Competition Commission.

Saturday’s vote circumvents that process.

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