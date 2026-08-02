Sport

Comrades Marathon Association members vote to go it alone

Breakaway means body will have the right to take over its own broadcasting rights and sell them

David Isaacson

David Isaacson

Sports reporter

The start of the Comrades Marathon 2026. File picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Story audio is generated using AI

Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) members on Saturday voted to go it alone, but immediately afterwards the association’s chair, Mark Leathers, said they remained open to discussions.

The ramifications of the split are potentially huge, with the CMA taking over its own broadcasting rights, which until now were owned by Athletics South Africa (ASA), which sell them as part of a package including the Two Oceans Marathon, the Cape Town Marathon (CTM), and the national track and field championships.

The breakaway devalues ASA’s package significantly.

ASA acting CEO Terrence Magogodela has written a report, leaked to the Sunday Times, which warns of attempts by the CMA and CTM to take control of their own rights by going to the Competition Commission.

Saturday’s vote circumvents that process.

Read the full article here.

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