Neheng Khatala storms to victory in women’s 10km race

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Lesotho’s national record holder Neheng Khatala secured her maiden Totalsports women’s race victory in Durban on Sunday in a time of 32:06.

“It’s been a good year for me. The race was great and the route is fast. We tried to push the pace, but unfortunately the wind made it difficult,” Khatala said after claiming the win.

“The ladies were very strong, so we maintained the pace together. At around the 5km mark, I knew I was going to win the race. I’m very grateful, and I’m also happy for the other ladies. Winning is always on my mind. As an athlete, you always have to aim to win. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, but you need to stay mentally strong.

We have our 2026 Durban champion!



Congratulations to Neheng Khatala, who stormed to victory in the Totalsports Durban Women’s Race 10km, crossing the finish line in an outstanding 32:06 to claim her maiden Durban title.#TWR2026 #LoveTheRun #PinkDrive #Durban #RoadRunning pic.twitter.com/YfHPazZ4gd — NewsunplugSA (@NewsunplugSA) August 2, 2026

“Crossing the finish line first today means a lot to me,” she added. “Durban is where I set my national record. I missed it today, but I think if it hadn’t been for the wind, I would have run faster. I love this race. The organisers take great care of us, the event is exceptionally well organised, and everything is just perfect.”

Emma Pallant-Browne of the UK came in second, while Friday Ndinda (Kenya) finished third.

“The Women’s Race Durban once again delivered on every level. We witnessed impressive performances from our elite athletes, while thousands of women took to the streets alongside family and friends to celebrate the start of Women’s Month in a truly uplifting atmosphere,” said Michael Meyer, MD of Stillwater Sports.

The next women’s race takes place in Cape Town on Sunday August 9, followed by the Joburg leg on August 16.