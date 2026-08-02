Polokwane edge Bay in season opener

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ndamulelo Maphangule of Polokwane City has been called by Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to replace Patrick Maswanganyi of Orlando Pirates.

Polokwane City new coach Bayano Moloto got his reign off to a fine start following a hard-fought 2-1 win over Richards Bay in their opening match of the Betway Premiership at Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday.

Moloto replaced Phuti Mohafe during the off-season and could not have asked for a better start away to the Natal Rich Boyz.

Ndamulelo Maphangule and Tidimalo Molokwane scored either side of halftime to help Rise and Shine register a win, handing Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel a defeat.

Siphiwe Mcineka scored the only goal for the home side in the second half.

Gabriel was named the sole head coach following the departure of Papi Zothwane, who joined Sekhukhune United as assistant coach to Cedric Kaze.

It was not long before the deadlock was broken as Maphangule headed home after he connected from Giovanni Philander set piece in the 19th minute.

The home side struggled to get their rhythm going in the opening half and were lucky not to have been two goals down as their goalkeeper Ian Otieno made some good saves to keep them in the game.

The hosts’ best chance of the game came on the stroke of half time when Xulu collected a loose ball inside the box, but could only shoot wide with just Rise and Shine keeper Lindokuhle Mathebula to beat.

The Natal Rich Boyz came back with more energy as they searched for the equaliser, but failed to create chances as the visitors were compact in their defence.

However, as Bay looked for the equaliser, Polokwane doubled their lead through Molokwane, who netted with a cool finish from rebound in the 56th minute.

The home side threw everything on in search of the goal and were rewarded when captain Mcineka pulled one back 10 minutes after the hour mark with a powerful header from an in-swing corner.

It was a deserved goal as the home side had put Polokwane under pressure. With a 2-1 lead, Polokwane formed a low block to protect their lead and eventually hung on for victory.

Sowetan