Usuthu will get better this season — Zwane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane believes the team will get better this season as they aim to improve on the fourth-place finish they achieved last season.

Usuthu started their Betway Premiership campaign with a 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday. Zwane was pleased with the result and believes that AmaZulu’s performance will get better as the season progresses.

To build confidence, belief, and chemistry in the squad, you need to win games — AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane

“We really wanted to start well,” Zwane said.

“Sometimes it is not about how you perform but getting maximum points and gaining momentum. Make the players start believing in themselves, because it is not easy.

“To build confidence, belief, and chemistry in the squad, you need to win games. Sometimes you will win ugly.

“We had chances, and I don’t think the 1-0 scoreline was a true reflection; it could have been more.

“I think if we can improve, we can be a solid team. Nevertheless, first game of the season, and we were going to be a bit sloppy. But I would be disappointed if we didn’t get points, and the guys deserve credit.”

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya scored the goal that got Usuthu off to a flyer.

“Our structure is getting better,” said Zwane.

“Whether you know what we are going to do or not, we will do it, and we will still penetrate you; that’s our strength.

“When you are building a system and identity, there will be up-and-down results here and there, but we still have to believe. It is like when you are building a house, you have a plan, and no matter what happens, you will stick to the plan.

“As the campaign progresses, we will see whether we are progressing or regressing. When we keep on winning, the players will get confidence, and that’s very important.”

AmaZulu will host Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium in the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday at 3pm.

MTN8 fixtures

Saturday: Pirates v Durban, Orlando (3pm); Sundowns v Polokwane, Lucas Moripe (6pm).

Sunday: AmaZulu v Sekhukhune, Chatsworth (3pm); Chiefs v Arrows, FNB (6pm).

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan