Banyana will be ultimate test for Morocco in Wafcon quarters - Dhlamini

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Desiree Ellis (coach) and Karabo Dhlamini of South Africa during the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations South Africa press conference at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on August 7 2026. Picture:

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“Morocco haven’t been tested.”

This was Banyana Banyana defender Karabo Dhlamini’s bold declaration ahead of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) quarterfinal against hosts Morocco at Rabat’s Moulay El Hassan Stadium on Saturday (10pm SA time).

Going into this fixture, a repeat of the 2022 final, where Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 to win what remains their first and only Wafcon title to date, the North Africans haven’t conceded, while South Africa leaked four goals in three group stage games.

Even so, Dhlamini made it clear that they were unfazed by the hosts’ clean sheet record so far in the tournament.

“We know Morocco haven’t conceded and we feel like they haven’t been tested,” Dhlamini asserted at a press conference held at the fixture venue on Friday afternoon.

Morocco, who lost the last edition’s final to Nigeria last year, beat Kenya 4-0 in their first Group A fixture, before winning 1-0 against Algeria in their second. They wrapped up their group stages campaign with a 0-0 draw against Senegal to ensure they remain the only team that hasn’t conceded a goal.

On the other hand, Banyana had a tough run in the group stages, where they opened with a 2-1 defeat to less-fancied Tanzania, before drawing 2-all against Ivory Coast. Banyana beat Burkina Faso 1-0 in their last Group B tie to leave it late and make it to the quarterfinals, also receiving a huge favour from Ivory Coast, who beat Tanzania in a synchronised last group fixture on Wednesday.

Dhlamini insisted their poor group stage form was behind them. “The group stages weren’t easy, but that’s the past now. Our focus is on the next stage,” the utility left-back, who plays for Mamelodi Sundowns, said.

The four semifinalists at this Wafcon qualify for next year’s World Cup in Brazil, while the four losers battle it out for two CAF spots in the intercontinental play-offs.

*Ndebele is in Rabat courtesy of Banyana’s premier sponsor, Sasol

Sowetan