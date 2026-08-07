WATCH | Key facts about Banyana’s Wafcon quarterfinal against Morocco

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Banyana Banyana emerging striker Ronnel Donnelly has been used as an impact player at Wafcon. Picture:

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After a slow start to this year’s Wafcon in Morocco, where they were stunned 2-1 by minnows Tanzania in their Group B opener, Banyana Banyana have shown signs of improvement in their last two games, drawing 2-all against Ivory Coast and beating Burkina Faso 1-0 to set-up a quarterfinal date with the hosts.

Shapa Banyana Shapa ⚽️🏆 | Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the fact that Saturday's Wafcon quarterfinal match against hosts Morocco is a World Cup qualifier is enough motivation for them to win. She urged her troops to be brave.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/B1S8yV4zzS — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 7, 2026

Here is crucial information about Banyana’s Wafcon quarterfinal fixture against Morocco:

The match will be played at Moulay El Hassan Stadium, a 22,000-seat football venue located in Rabat, at 10pm SA time;

The winner will qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, while the loser will face off with the loser of the fourth quarterfinal between Malawi and Ghana for one of CAF’s spots in the intercontinental play-offs for the World Cup;

This is a rematch of the 2022 Wafcon final, where Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 in Rabat to clinch what remains their first and last Wafcon crown to date;

Morocco have played all three of their games in the Wafcon at Moulay El Hassan Stadium, while Banyana played all their pool stage fixtures at Casablanca’s Moulay Rachid Stadium; and

Banyana only moved from Casablanca to Rabat on Wednesday after winning against Burkina Faso.

Sowetan