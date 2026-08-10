Da Cruz optimistic Chiefs will bounce back after MTN8 exit

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Kaizer Chiefs player Reeve Frosler battles with Golden Arrows' Junior Dion during their MTN quarterfinal match at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture:

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz admitted to being disappointed by his side’s early exit in the MTN8 after losing 1-0 to Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday, but insisted he is not worried, as he is confident his side will bounce back from the setback.

Khulekani Shezi scored the only goal in the second half to hand Amakhosi a defeat and a blow in the competition as they bow out of the season’s first domestic cup at the first hurdle.

This is also a setback for Da Cruz, who started his reign at the club with a promising 3-1 win over Kruger United in the opening match of the Betway Premiership at Mbombela Stadium last week.

“Today is really disappointing because we wanted to win and progress to the next round, but there are other competitions and we need to work hard and improve on our weaknesses,” Da Cruz told the media after the match.

“At the beginning of the match we were late in everything, but we got better.

“If we compare this game to the others, our beginning was a bit far from the levels we showed in previous fixtures.

“But I’m not afraid. We will keep working and looking forward to the future.”

What left Da Cruz frustrated was that his team created a lot of chances but failed to take them, with Nkosingiphile Ngcobo the main culprit, and the coach said they will have to work on their finishing.

“If you look at the statistics, we had 20 shots on target, the team wanted to score, we created a lot of chances, but we didn’t score,” he said.

“We’re happy with our base or foundation and we want the fans to be proud of this team in the next few weeks.

“We are working to find a good balance, and the most important is the mindset of the team. We are happy about that; the players are coming back step by step and we are not worried.”

Langelihle Phili made his debut after coming on as a sub, and Da Cruz said the young forward requires conditioning to reach full match fitness.

“I’m happy with Phili’s performance, but he is not at 100% ready at the moment. We are taking things step by step and need to be careful.”

Amakhosi will switch their focus to the league, where they will host Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday and will be eager to bounce back to winning ways.

Sowetan