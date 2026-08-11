Banyana braced for Nigeria in gruelling World Cup mission

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Banyana Banyana's Bambanani Mbane is challenged by Opa Clement of Tanzania in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations group match at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca, Morocco, on July 27 2026. Picture: Picture:

Banyana Banyana veteran defender Bambanani Mbane has stressed the importance of maintaining focus despite their elimination in the quarterfinals by the hosts Morocco at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Morocco beat Banyana 2-1 at Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Saturday to deny them automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in Brazil.

I think from the beginning of the tournament, we didn’t do our best. I think it was not our time — Banyana Banyana player Bambanani Mbane

Now, SA will face old rivals Nigeria at Stade Moulay Rachid in Casablanca on Thursday (10pm SA time) for one of CAF’s two spots at the intercontinental play-offs. The intercontinental play-offs will be played in two phases between November and February next year.

Admitting that they didn’t do their best at the ongoing Wafcon, Mbane has insisted they must lift their heads and focus on the Nigeria game, as they believe they can still secure their ticket to next year’s global showpiece.

“I think from the beginning of the tournament, we didn’t do our best. I think it was not our time. Unfortunately there’s nothing we can do now to change what has happened, but we can still qualify for the World Cup,” she said.

“We must just chin up and focus on the next game against Nigeria. We know that it’s going to be a difficult game but we will go all out.”

Mbane’s teammate, Karabo Dhlamini, didn’t hide the fact that they were disappointed that they could not earn direct qualification to the World Cup, also highlighting the need to stay positive ahead of facing the Super Falcons, who have beaten Banyana 15 times out of their 25 meetings, with SA boasting only four wins in this fixture that has seen six draws.

“We are disappointed because now we have to take a longer route [of qualifying for the World Cup], but we have to lift our heads up and make sure we win on Thursday.”

The preliminary phase of the intercontinental playoffs will consist of six teams — two each from AFC and CAF, one from OFC, and the lower-ranked team from Conmebol – competing at a centralised venue in November–December.

The teams will be drawn into three tiers to play a set of pre‑determined matches, with teams from the same confederation barred from facing each other. The top two teams from this phase will advance to the final phase.

The final phase will consist of six teams — two teams advancing from the preliminary phase and four teams who received a bye; two from Concacaf, one from Uefa, and the higher-ranked team from Conmebol — competing in single knockout matches to determine the final three qualifiers for the event in Brazil.

The teams will be ranked according to the most recent Fifa rankings. The three highest-ranked teams will be seeded into pathways, and the other teams will be drawn against them. Teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn into the same pathway.

*Ndebele is in Morocco, courtesy of Banyana’s sponsor Sasol.

Sowetan