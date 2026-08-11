Downs looking for a perfect league start against Galaxy

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Caf Champions League final first Leg against AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

As Mamelodi Sundowns finally get their Betway Premiership underway against TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday at 7.30pm after their opening match against Marumo Gallants was postponed, they will be looking for a perfect start.

Masandawana are eager to reclaim their league title after losing it to Orlando Pirates last season, and a good start will be ideal to set a tone for the season.

The Brazilians will also have a score to settle against the Rockets after their defeat in the league match saw them lose the Premiership title to Pirates in May.

It was at Mbombela Stadium where they lost 3-2 in the last match of the season and will be desperate to avenge that on Tuesday.

While Sundowns have historically dominated this fixture with eight wins out of 12 league encounters, the Rockets have turned their home ground into a fortress against the Brazilians.

They have won three of their last four home meetings against Sundowns across all competitions, including the league victory in May and a 2-0 Nedbank Cup triumph in February.

The main concern for Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso though, is the turnaround time from Saturday’s physically draining 120-minute cup tie, which may force him to consider rotation.

“I think we reacted very well to the goal that we suffered. We made a beautiful first half, trying to escape from that man-to-man marking, finding the spaces to penetrate,” Cardoso said after their 3-2 win over Polokwane City on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“I think we had chances to even score more. Obviously, suffering another goal from set pieces brings a lot of energy to the opponent, and then it’s a matter of pursuit. We are still not at our best physically; it’s clear. Our pre-season was tough.”

For Galaxy coach Bernard Parker, his biggest concern heading into this match is the goalkeeping position after Sipho Maseti’s red card against Siwelele rules him out.

Ira Tape is the most likely replacement between the posts. Galaxy started the campaign with a 2-2 draw against Siwelele and will look to build on that against the Brazilians.

League fixtures

All midweek fixtures will start at 7.30pm

Today: Chippa v Bay, Dobsonville; Gallants v Kruger, Royal Bafokeng; Polokwane v Stellenbosch, Seshego; Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela

Wednesday: AmaZulu v Pirates, Kings Park; Durban v Arrows, Chatsworth; Chiefs v Sekhukhune, FNB; Milford v Siwelele, Richards Bay

Friday: Stellenbosch v Gallants, Athlone

Saturday: Chiefs v Sundowns, FNB (3pm); Sekhukhune v Polokwane, Seshego (5.30pm); Durban v Bay, Chatsworth (8pm); Milford v Kruger, Sugar Ray Xulu (8pm)

Sunday: Chippa v Pirates, Kings Park (3pm); Galaxy v Arrows, Solomon Mahlangu (5.30pm).