Cardoso admits defence a worry before Chiefs clash

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Mamelodi Sundowns' Fawaaz Basadien takes on TS Galaxy's Junior Zindoga in their Betway Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on August 11 2026. Picture:

As Mamelodi Sundowns turn their attention to the mouth-watering clash against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday, coach Miguel Cardoso admitted that he is concerned about his defence after his side conceded four goals in two matches.

When we suffer two [goals], we have a high risk of losing the match — Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns headcoach

Masandawana got their league campaign off to a perfect start after their hard-fought 3-2 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

A brace from substitute Sphelele Mkhulise and the other by Brayan Leon were enough to see the Brazilians get their campaign off to a fine start. Victor Letsoalo scored the goals for the Rockets.

What is concerning for Cardoso is that his side conceded four goals overall in their last two matches against Polokwane in the MTN8 and now Galaxy in the league, and the coach said they will need to fix that as quickly as possible ahead of the meeting with Amakhosi.

“It’s quite rare that we suffer two goals. Unfortunately, in the last two games, two shots and two goals. It is not something that makes me happy; we have to correct it as a team. We must have the right behaviour when we defend high and when we defend set pieces,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match press conference.

“When we suffer two, we have a high risk of losing the match, and obviously, we cannot lose points now, otherwise it will be a problem.

“But at the moment, two matches played, two victories. We get the energy from the victories.”

Cardoso also lauded Mkhulise, who came on as a substitute to score two quick goals late in the match and hand Sundowns all three points.

“It’s beautiful to see Pitso score two goals coming from the bench. The boy deserves all the luck because he is not only a fantastic player but also a fantastic boy,” he said.

“We love him so much, and I even carried him on my shoulders in front of the supporters to make him understand that we love him.

“He carried us through the match, and we have to reward him in front of the supporters.”

Sundowns are looking to reclaim the league title after they lost it to Orlando Pirates last season, and the Portuguese coach said they will do their all to win it.

“Last year we didn’t win the league, there were a lot of things we had to fight for throughout the competition. Everybody knows that it was a tough year and there were many factors.

“But we think we did very well in the end to fight throughout the season in the Champions League, where, in the end, we got that trophy.”

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