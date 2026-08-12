Dladla out to put more misery on his former team Durban City

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Khulekani Shezi of Lamontville Golden Arrows celebrates his goal with teammates in theie MTN8 quarterfinal win against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 09 August 2026.

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Golden Arrows coach Pitso Dladla will be out to put more misery on his former side Durban City when the two teams meet in the Betway Premiership KwaZulu-Natal derby at Chatsworth Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Dladla famously led Durban City to the club’s historic Nedbank Cup triumph last season before leaving at the end of the campaign to join their neighbours, Arrows, and face his former employers.

The two teams will head into this fixture on the back of contrasting starts to their respective games, with City suffering two successive defeats against Sekhukhune United in the league and a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday. They will be desperate to avoid a third successive defeat of the season and pick up their first points of the campaign under new coach Khalil Ben Youssef.

Abafana Be’sthende have enjoyed a promising start under Dladla after opening their league campaign with a goalless draw against Chippa United before stunning Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the cup competition on Sunday.

Dladla will be keen to get the better of his former team today and said he was satisfied with the start his side had made but felt there was still a lot of work to be done.

“I’m very happy for the players who have shown a high level of confidence because if you look at our training sessions, this is how we play, and also, if you check the players that are brought in by the club, they are those that are technically gifted,” Dladla said.

“So, that’s the only way we should play according to our strengths, and I believe that we are not where we want to be; there is still a lot of room for improvement, but I’m happy with how we are playing currently.”

Ben Youssef, who is facing early pressure this season following two successive defeats, said: “I think as a coach, when you come to a new team, you don’t open your luggage; you keep your luggage always ready. That’s part of our job; we are always at risk.

“I think the discussion with the board was to make the first proper analysis about the work after 15 games.

“There is a target that we put together inside. There are a number of points that we have to achieve.”

Sowetan