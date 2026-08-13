Da Cruz disappointed to face Downs so early in the season

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz and fitness trainer Julien Le Heran, who acted as his translator, during his first presser in South Africa. Picture:

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz has questioned the timing of the league for staging their mouth-watering fixture against Mamelodi Sundowns early in the season, saying he is disappointed to play them now.

Chiefs are coming from a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Wednesday at FNB Stadium after second-half goals from Luke Baartman and Mduduzi Shabalala gave them the win.

But we have to play it, and we’re going to play it, but it’s not a problem, it’s not an excuse — Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz

Da Cruz feels the fixture should have been played later in the season, but says they will give their best to make sure they get maximum points.

“I’m a little disappointed because, on the one hand, it happens so early and, on the other, it happens at a time when we’re going to play three games in six days, whereas all the other PSL teams are going to play three games in seven days,” Da Cruz told the media during the post-match conference.

“I’m a little disappointed because we have a day of recovery at least against a very good team that won the Champions League. So, I’m a little disappointed for these two reasons that this match is happening on Saturday.

“But we have to play it, and we’re going to play it, but it’s not a problem, it’s not an excuse. This game we’ll play because we know for the moment that it’s like that and we can change nothing.

“It’s [Sundowns] the best team in Africa because they won the Champions League last season, but we’ll try to put our level up to the Champions League level on Saturday. This game will give us very good information about what the team is able to do.”

Da Cruz was also pleased with his side after bouncing back in style from their 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinal last week.

“It was a tactical game, especially in the first half, and at half time I told the team to play with freedom. So, I’m very happy because we made that with success and we scored goals.”

Sowetan