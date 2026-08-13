WATCH | We fear no-one, not even the African champions: Chiefs defender Miguel

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Kaizer Chiefs' Inacio Miguel during the press conference before their match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday. Picture:

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As Kaizer Chiefs prepare to host Mamelodi Sundowns in the league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, Amakhosi defender Inacio Miguel has issued a warning that they fear no one but will give Masandawana the respect they deserve after they won the CAF Champions League title.

While Chiefs are winless in their latest 10 league games against Sundowns (7 losses, 3 draws), they always rise to the occasion in big matches.

They head into this fixture highly motivated as they have enjoyed a brilliant opening start under new coach Fernando da Cruz, with victories in their two matches in the league.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel says they fear no one, not even CAF champions or PSL champions. Chiefs will host African champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Download our App, follow our WhatsApp channel and join the… pic.twitter.com/S42kjNDAl2 — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 14, 2026

They are now top of the table with six points from two matches after victories over Kruger United and Sekhukhune United.

Miguel said the message is clear: they fear no one, even the winners of the Champions League and domestic league champions.

“We have to respect the fact that Sundowns won the Champions League, but at the same time, we are Kaizer Chiefs and we also fight for our goals,” Miguel told reporters at the pre-match press conference at their base in Naturena on Thursday.

“We will start the game with the same ambitions, with the same spirit of fighting and going for every duel, that’s the message from the coach.”

Sundowns come into the fixture on the back of successive victories against Polokwane City in the MTN8 and TS Galaxy in the league.

While they will look to continue with their dominance against the Glamour Boys, Miguel wants his teammates to understand that they also have the capacity to beat them.

“We don’t have to focus on what Sundowns is capable of doing. We must focus on what we can do. So, the most important thing now is to get the energy back that we spent last night [Wednesday against Sekhukhune] to recover as soon as possible,” he said.

“Sundowns playing against Polokwane won’t be the same as playing against Chiefs because we don’t play the same way.

“It will be a different way to try to stop us, and we need to understand how we can hurt them.

“We will take it as another game, that’s the most important thing. When you play such a big game, you don’t have to think about whether it is the first match or the 10th.”

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