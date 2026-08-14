Mnguni tips Sundown to wallop Chiefs 4-1 tomorrow

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Mamelodi Sundowns will wallop Kaizer Chiefs 4-1 in the battle of two giants at FNB Stadium tomorrow afternoon, says legendary player Bennett Mnguni.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

The former midfielder for Sundowns, Lokomotiv Moscow, and Tianjin Teda (now known as Tianjin Jinmen Tiger) in China didn’t mince his words when asked for his prediction: “Even that one goal that Chiefs will get, they will score it either via a free kick or penalty, not from a straight play.”

The two giants, who were both formed in 1970, have gone on to become fierce rivals over the years.

“I rate Sundowns as much better, not because I favour the club but because when I look at how they played their last two games, I see us as the best on the day,” the 52-year-old said.

“Again, I can tell you, I’ve got nothing against young boys [playing] for Chiefs, but you need two or three players with experience.

“That is because having all these kids, sometimes it does not give you the ace to win.

“With the quality players and experience we have, we will win easily against Chiefs.” — Bennett Mnguni

“With the quality players and experience we have, we will win easily against Chiefs.”

Mnguni, however, raised concerns about how the Brazilians have conceded goals in two recent matches.

“Our boys are not at the stage of winning dead-ball situations,” conceded Mnguni, who had two stints with Sundowns [1998–2002 and a brief return in 2006], making a total of 78 league appearances for the club.

“We have been punished by free kicks, and not even once. If we get that right, we will go far.”

Remembered as a hard-working midfielder and one of SA’s prominent football exports to Europe during his playing days, Mnguni is based in Cullinan, where he runs the Bennett Mnguni Foundation.

Sowetan