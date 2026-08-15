WATCH | Banyana sponsor Sasol reiterates satisfaction with the team

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Banyana Banyana may have had an unconvincing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) campaign after losing in the tournament’s quarterfinals to the hosts, Morocco, to subsequently miss out on the World Cup automatic promotion, but their main sponsor, Sasol, is pleased with the development of the team.

Sasol sponsorship manager Dean Somerset has narrated how they feel about Banyana’s Wafcon campaign, highlighting their satisfaction with the team, despite the substandard Wafcon run.

“We are very pleased that the team qualified for Wafcon. We know that the women’s football landscape on the continent has changed dramatically since we were crowned the champions in 2022, so we didn’t take it as an automatic that the team will be at this year’s tournament,” Somerset said.

“Looking back at the past three weeks, I am pleased that coach Des [Ellis] has considered some young talent. That’s pleasing for us because it shows that the growth of the game is continuing.”

Banyana eventually afforded themselves another by beating old foes Nigeria 2-1 on Thursday night for one of Caf’s two spots at the international playoffs at Moulay Rachid Stadium on Thursday.

“Overall we are pleased, though the team didn’t qualify automatically for the World Cup after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals,” Somerset said.

“From a playing perspective, I think the team is in a healthy spot, and definitely the future looks bright with the young talent coach Des has integrated into the team.”

Banyana are in pot two with Papua New Guinea, and the World Cup intercontinental playoffs draw will be conducted in Zurich on Thursday. The playoffs will be held in two phases, the first in November and December, with six teams — two each from Africa and Asia and one from Oceania and South America — competing for two places.

In the second phase in February next year, those two join another four who received a bye (two from Concacaf, one from Europe and one from South America) for three final World Cup places.

Sowetan