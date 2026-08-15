WATCH | ‘The gap is closing between us and Sundowns,’ says Monyane before Saturday’s clash

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As Kaizer Chiefs prepare for their biggest test this season when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a league match at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm), defender Thabiso Monyane is drawing inspiration that they were able to hold the African Champions to draws last season.

Monyane believes the gap between them and Sundowns is closing as they look to end their 10-match winless run.

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs defender Thabiso Monyane believes the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns is closing ahead of their clash at FNB Stadium this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/BqlAekEaOI — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) August 15, 2026

Sundowns have dominated this fixture in the past few years, but with Amakhosi managing to hold them to draws in their two matches last season, Monyane said they have improved and know their weaknesses which they will look to capitalise on.

“Yeah, look, I mean, coming into this game from last season, we drew with them twice,” Monyane said.

“All I can say is that there has been improvement. We know their strengths, we know their weaknesses, and we’ll look to capitalise on that.

“It’s a very interesting game, a really epic clash.

“I urge the Kaizer Chiefs supporters to come out in their numbers and support us because they really mean a lot to us.

“They push us and give us that match-winning spirit. So, we want them to come out in numbers and support us.”

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Fernando Da Cruz said they will have to push their level against Sundowns to make sure they get a positive result.

Chiefs come into this match on the back of two successive wins in the league and in high spirit.

“We have analysed them, but we know that it will be a tough game, and from our squad and our technical staff, it will be for us to push our level to be the same and make it a Champions League game,” Da Cruz said.

“For me, it is easier to prepare for these types of games because the motivation is natural for players. But I don’t want the players to play this game before the game is played.”

Sundowns are also coming into this fixture on the back of successive wins against Polokwane City in the MTN8 and TS Galaxy in the league.

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