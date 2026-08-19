Five glaring referees’ errors in the PSL so far prompts more calls for VAR

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Sihle Nduli of Orlando Pirates is injured and carried off the pitch during the Betway Premiership 2026/27 match between AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on August 12 2026. Picture:

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Barely five rounds of fixtures into the new Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, calls for the implementation of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) are intensifying as a result of some glaring errors by match officials.

We reflect on some of the bungles we’ve already seen so early into the 2026/27 PSL season:

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya’s challenge on Sihle Nduli. The AmaZulu striker’s brutal tackle on Orlando Pirates’ Nduli in their league match at Kings Park Stadium last week only saw him get a yellow card instead of a straight red. Nduli, who has just returned from another long-term injury, has since been ruled out of competitive action for four months, with the club confirming he had suffered a Grade 3 ligament tear in his ankle.

Surprise Mathonsi’s vicious tackle on Teboho Mokoena when Mamelodi Sundowns beat Polokwane City 3-2 in extra time in the MTN8 quarterfinals at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium early this month. Sundowns midfielder Mokoena has missed his side’s last two games after that injury. Referee Philangenkosi Khumalo only brandished a yellow card. Mokoena was left with a severe cut below his chin.

In the same game where Ngwenya injured Nduli, AmaZulu saw their legitimate goal, scored by Mlondi Mbanjwa, incorrectly ruled out for offside by assistant referee Kgara Mokoena, meaning poor officiating saw them lose two points.

TS Galaxy scored an offside goal in the 77th minute that was allowed to stand when they lost 3-2 to Sundowns in the league at Mbombela Stadium last week. Assistant referees Kamohelo Ramutsindela and Simukele Jali, alongside referee Eugen Mdluli, should have flagged Victor Letsoalo offside. Sundowns nearly lost as they had to score two late goals via Siphelele Mkhulise to grab maximum points.

Zitha Kwinika’s senseless kick on Tashreeq Matthews when Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-all against Sundowns in the league at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Kwinika deliberately kicked Matthews at the back when he was clearing the ball, but referee Alfred “Jelly” Chavani only issued a yellow card.

Sowetan