Mohafe not concerned by Gallants’ position yet

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Phuti Mohafe, head coach of Marumo Gallants, is interviewed before their Betway Premiership 2026/27 match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on August 19 2026. Picture:

Despite languishing at the bottom of the table in the Betway Premiership, the Marumo Gallants’ coach Phuti Mohafe is not concerned by their position at this stage of the season, as he feels they have been unlucky with the results.

Gallants have lost two and drawn one of the three matches they have already played this season. On Wednesday, they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium to drop to the bottom of the table.

... you will see that in most of the matches we had possession, but the main factor is putting the ball in the back of the net — Marumo Gallants coach Phuti Mohafe

Mohafe said that defeat against Sundowns showed them what they need to work on to improve and move away from the danger zone.

“Remember, during the launch of the league I said I would have loved to start with Sundowns [the match was postponed allowing Masandawana to finish their preseason preparations in Austria] because that was going to be a real test for us to see where we are,” Mohafe told the media during the post-match press conference.

“Now we have played them, I can say we’ve learned a lot of lessons from it.

“Starting from the first match, if you can go and check how the team played and you review how we played, you will see that in most of the matches we had possession, but the main factor is putting the ball in the back of the net.

“That is the main problem, so that is not a true reflection of where we are in the log standings.”

Mohafe said there are also some positives they took from the Sundowns defeat, which he feels will help them.

“How we structured it was very well considering that we allowed them more on the flanks than in the midfield. I think that’s where we’ve done well, but also in playing with the flat three in the midfield it also helped us because we minimised the attack through the middle,” he said.

“We did well on that one, and we did well in cutting the supply from the midfield to the strikers.”

He said they created chances despite having minimal possession, and missing those had let them down.

Gallants’ next game is against TS Galaxy on Tuesday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, where they will be looking for their first win.

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