Mthombeni banks on new experienced players to win promotion in the MFC

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After missing out on promotion in the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season, Real Native coach Bucs Mthombeni is banking on the team’s newly signed experienced players to achieve their objective.

Native, who were known as Casric Stars last season, finished fourth in the log table after enjoying a great run in the league but missed out on the promotion and playoff spot.

Mthombeni said this was due to the lack of experience from the players. So, to achieve their target this season, Mthombeni signed experienced players such as Thamsanqa Masiya, Ofentse Kgosana, Kamohelo Pheenae, and Vicky Mkhawana, among others.

“We will now have depth in each and every position. Before, players we were signing were coming from the ABC Motsepe League, SAB, and even from our development structures,” Mthombeni said.

“We will now have depth in each and every position.” — Real Native coach Bucs Mthombeni

“But all the 16 players that we signed are experienced. We signed two players per position, and 80% of our squad are experienced. They have been in the game for long, and some of them won promotion with Durban City and Kruger United. I think they are going to bring balance to the team.”

Native will open their campaign against Cape Town City at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Friday at 3pm, where they will be looking for a perfect start.

Mthombeni said the long break helped them to prepare well for the season, as they were not involved in the PSL promotional playoffs like before.

“I think everything went very well because we started earlier than in other seasons. We were able to identify talent, and we had enough time for our preparations, unlike other seasons,” he said.

“The team is ready now for the first game.”

Fixtures

The kickoff for all the matches is 3pm.

Friday: Real Native v CPT City, Solomon Mahlangu; Venda v Lerumo, Thohoyandou.

Saturday: Hope v University of PTA, Athlone; Hungry Lions v Gomora, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Leicesterford v Orbit, Lucas Moripe; Wanderers v Magesi, Mpumalanga; NWU v Upington, Fanie Du Toit; Bees v Highbury, KaNyamazane.

Sowetan