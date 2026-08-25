Lejaka hails Boxing SA’s ‘gritty’ fightback to financial integrity

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Boxing SA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka describes how the regulator has fought back to the bracket of an unqualified audit outcome. Picture:

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For years, the story of Boxing SA (BSA) administration and governance has too often been written in the ink of financial disarray and bureaucratic stumbles, says CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka.

He said that watching from the sidelines, observers of Boxing SA could easily have been forgiven for expecting more of the same again in the previous financial year of 2025/26.

Lejaka announced two weeks ago that the regulator leapt back into the bracket of an unqualified audit outcome.

The outcome was puzzling because the regulator had faced ongoing scrutiny from the office of the auditor-general regarding governance stability, handling of historical forensic investigations, irregular expenditure and unresolved tax compliance issues such as tax outstanding and South African Revenue Service penalties.

Following previous board dissolutions and a R12m financial deficit, a newly appointed board chaired by Ayanda Khumalo and an executive team took office in late 2024 and 2025 to reform governance and rebuild credibility.

Previous Boxing SA leadership faced criticism for not enforcing debt collection under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). There were allegations of a promoter owing Boxing SA sanctioning fees and tournament fees.

Former Boxing SA chair Sifiso Shongwe’s board stipulated that no promoter owing fees would be relicensed for the period 2025/26.

“BSA made it clear that all promoters owing fees must pay 30% of their debt and make a commitment regarding the balance,” said Shongwe.

He said that the promoter met BSA and made arrangements to pay his outstanding fees, and that that was how he obtained his promoter’s licence.

During an exclusive interview with Sowetan, Lejaka mentioned three more promoters — Mamali, Sijuta and Premier League — that he said owed BSA money.

“We tried to collect the money … [but] the cost of collecting the money was going to exceed the benefit, and ordinarily you write off that money so that it becomes what we call a bad debt written off,” he said.

“What the board of BSA then did [was it wrote off the debt] as some of it came from the era of Ngconde Balfour [sport and recreation minister from June 21 1999 to April 28 2004].

“Why should Ayanda Khumalo be the one stuck with that debt?” Lejaka said.

He said there was more of the same recurring script: missed reconciliations, untraceable travel expenses and poor financial statement preparation, which routinely drew sharp rebukes from the auditor-general.

“Back in the turbulent 2023/24 financial year, the institution seemed caught on the ropes,” he said.

“According to the annual report of that year, the books were bogged down by a heavy qualified audit, clouded by missing paperwork for local travel, unverified trade receivables and a general inability to accurately account for basic exchange revenue.”

He said it was a familiar, bruising knockout blow for an organisation charged with uplifting a national sport that remains so dear to many South Africans’ hearts.

“Yet, what followed was not a collapse, but a gritty, round-by-round fightback,” he said, adding, “Behind the scenes, a quiet transformation began to take shape as BSA drew up a rigorous action plan to fix the foundational plumbing of their finances.”

He said stringent cost-containment measures were put in place, frivolous travel was cut off, ledgers were painfully reconciled line by line and long-ignored debtor accounts were finally brought into alignment.

“The grit soon paid off, and by the 2024/25 audit, the heavy shadows of general expense and receivable misstatements had vanished, shrinking the scope of the entity’s financial troubles down to a single, stubborn hurdle: the complex tracking of tournament sanctioning fees,” he said.

“Rather than retreating, BSA leant into the challenge, bridging the gap between operations and finance.

“Boxing SA developed audit plans to address prior-year audit findings and build further on the improved 2024/25 audit outcomes.”

He said the regulator began cross-examining promoter affidavits against independent provincial observation reports, chasing down missing paper trails, and holding event organisers strictly accountable.

“Now, looking across the canvas at the latest 2025/26 outcomes, the results have left many in awe and disbelief,” he said.

“At long last, the auditor-general’s report stands entirely free of qualification paragraphs, bearing witness to a clean, fair reflection of financial health. Of course, the journey is still unfolding and room for improvement still exists.”

For an outside observer, this is an inspiring story of resilience and discipline.

“A story of an institution that took its beatings, restructured its defence and clawed its way back to financial integrity,” Lejaka said in his parting shot.

Sowetan