Game overload may have triggered injuries of Bafana quartet

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been ruled out of action for the rest of the year with injury. Picture:

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Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya has weighed in on the issue of several Bafana Bafana players suffering severe muscle injuries after returning from the recent World Cup in North America, saying they were likely to have been caused by a demanding schedule.

“It’s different injuries, so it could be different issues, but we can’t take away the fact that if you look at most of these players, the number of games they played leading up to the World Cup was a lot,” he told Sowetan.

“It could be a factor of overload. However, football being a contact and physical sport, players are bound to get injured. In this case, though ... muscles may have been highly overloaded.”

Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi, who plies his trade with Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer in the US, was the first Bafana player to suffer a troubling non-contact injury after the World Cup, tearing a thigh muscle while taking a shot at training.

It could be a factor of overload — Dr Thulani Ngwenya, Safa’s chief medical officer

Chicago Fire had initially said Mbokazi, who played all Bafana games at the World Cup, was ruled out for the rest of the season before confirming a few days ago that he may return before the end of the season, as he’s already on a rehabilitation programme.

Bafana’s first-choice right-back Khuliso Mudau sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon when his side, Mamelodi Sundowns, beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 at home last week. The 31-year-old defender, who also played all four of Bafana’s matches at the World Cup, is expected to spend at least six months on the sidelines.

The Orlando Pirates duo of Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa are due for knee surgeries, having aggravated their injuries at the World Cup.

Ngwenya urged clubs to use the data the national team presents to them about the players after international camps. “That’s why there’s off-season. Maybe something could have been done in terms of managing their loads leading up to the new season,” he said.

“With the information that clubs get from the medical team of the national team, especially after the World Cup, it becomes easier to manage, or rather assess, the data that you’re given to say, ‘Oh! this player has covered so much ground and distance, so we need to be cautious with him’. Maybe the data could have been used better.”

Sowetan