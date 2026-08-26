SA champ Rhonorhono’s bubble set to burst on Saturday, warns Rothmann

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Boxing trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann says his charge, Jabulani Makhense, is in a good mental state and looking forward to challenging SA welterweight champion Phaphama Rhonorhono in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Nicknamed “The Soldier” from his heyday, former SA, WBU and IBO cruiserweight world champ Rothmann says Makhense had no choice but to shelve any disappointment and just soldier on when this fight was cancelled in July.

Promoter Isaac Hlatshwayo, who had intended staging the bout at Malamulele Boxing Hall in Limpopo on July 24, could not secure funding from the Limpopo government.

The fight will now be staged by two young promoters, Relebogile Mashego and Megan Pieterse, in Middelburg.

Mashego and Pieterse will introduce their new Main Bout Promotions agency with this tournament.

Trained by Madoda “One More Time” Dyonase, Rhonorhono, of Ngangelizwe in Mthatha, will be making his first defence since winning the belt in October 2025.

The 22-year-old champ has established himself as a rising KO artist, having knocked out all five of his opponents since his first pro fight in 2022.

Makhense from Limpopo — who has held the IBF Africa junior welterweight belt — has been around since 2016. But it will be his first attempt to win a national title.

Rothmann said that cancelling or postponing a boxing match could trigger severe psychological distress, anxiety, and situational depression for fighters due to the sudden collapse of months of intense preparation. Reaching peak physical condition required a gruelling “training camp”, he said.

When a fight is called off at the last minute, the abrupt drop in adrenaline and purpose can lead to profound emotional lows and post-camp depression.

Rothmann said his other charge, Talent Baloyi, who was penciled in to challenge SA lightweight champ Khaya Busakwe on July 24, had had many fights cancelled.

“Jabulani has been lucky because not many of his fights have been cancelled or postponed. We have to adjust and guys must understand that this is part of the game at the moment.

“This makes them strong. They need to adjust a little — it’s not as bad as when we were still novices.”

He said Makhense needed the SA title as it would serve as a springboard to bigger offers. “We have a good chance of winning. I think the champ is gonna bring the fight. You know boxing is part of their heritage in the Eastern Cape.

“But I think the class will be the determining factor ... it will be the heart of a young guy against the class and experience of Jabulani.”

Bonginkosi Nhlapo will put his WBF Africa light heavyweight belt on the line against Ayanda Mthembu in the main event, while Donjuan van Heerden and Alex Kabangu will battle it out over six rounds in the super middleweight division.

There will be three more fights. Action will begin at 5pm.

Sowetan

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