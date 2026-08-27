‘We could’ve been at 12 points’: Chiefs coach Da Cruz bemoans recent errors

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz couldn’t hide his disappointment after dropping two points by drawing 2-2 against Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi goalkeeper and skipper Brandon Petersen’s failure to clear the ball was punished by Bay striker Nqaba Xulu, who cornered him by blocking his desperate clearance in the direction of goal for the hosts’ opener early in the first half. Xulu completed his brace six minutes before halftime after the Chiefs defence failed to deal with a corner kick. Overall, both Bay’s goals were a result of errors.

Lebohang Maboe, from the spot, and Siphesihle Ndlovu scored for Chiefs. It was Petersen’s third howler in three games, having also made blunders in the 1-0 defeat to Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at FNB Stadium earlier this month and in the 1-all draw against Mamelodi Sundowns in the league two weeks ago at the same venue at home.

“Very disappointing because our team attacked during the 90 minutes and the other team [Bay] defended the whole 90 minutes. We made two big mistakes and today it’s one point, but normally it should be three,” Da Cruz said.

“Today we have eight points but normally we should have 12 points because against Mamelodi Sundowns we also made mistakes. Today we need to learn from our mistakes and continue to work hard.”

Da Cruz sounded content about their overall display on the rainy night in KwaMashu, albeit stressing they can’t repeat those mistakes in the top flight.

“It’s very disappointing but we are also happy with the performance because the team played well, but we cannot make these types of mistakes at this level,” the Chiefs coach said.

Sowetan