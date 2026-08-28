Five teams chase back-to-back victories in MFC

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Naledi Hlongwane of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Diski Challenge 2025/26 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Idas Valley Stadium in Stellenbosch on 14 September 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

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Highbury, Real Native, Hope, Leicesterford and Magesi will be chasing back-to-back victories this weekend after starting the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) campaign on a high last week.

Native, formerly known as Casric Stars, will visit Upington City at Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium on Saturday, looking to maintain their good start.

Highbury, who also got their ideal opening with a 2-1 win at The Bees this past weekend, will welcome newcomers Hope at Nelson Mandela University Stadium on Friday. Hope upset University of Pretoria 1-0 at home in their first match and will be looking to build on that.

Hope continued to strengthen their team in their debut season with the arrival of Naledi Hlongwane and Pheko Phago from Kaizer Chiefs this week on loan, joining Samkelo Zwane and Bontle Molefe, who are both on loan from the Soweto giants. They are hoping the players will add valuable experience from the DStv Diski Challenge and Premiership.

Gomora United will look to turn their opening draw into a victory when they welcome Venda FC, who also drew their opener at Malamulele Stadium.

Orbit College, who suffered a defeat in their opening match, will be eyeing a victory when they host Hungry Lions at Olympia Park Stadium on Friday.

University of Pretoria will look to bounce back from an opening defeat to Hope when they host Midlands Wanderers at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

Magesi, who also won their opening match, will host the Bees, who will aim to overturn the 1-2 defeat they suffered to Highbury.

Fixtures (all at 3pm)

Friday: Highbury v Hope, Nelson Mandela University; Gomora v Venda, Malamulele; Orbit v Hungry Lions, Olympia Park.

Saturday: Upington v Native, Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs; Lerumo v North-West University, Dobsonville; University of Pretoria v Midlands, Tuks; Magesi v Bees, Old Peter Mokaba.