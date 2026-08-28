Mulaudzi aiming for podium finish at Hollywoodbets 10km on Sunday

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From left, Piet Wiersma, Stephen Mokoka, Elroy Gelant, Kabelo Mulaudzi, Matthews Leeto and Thabani Mosiako during the Hollywoodbets 10km press conference in Durban on Friday. Picture:

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Having recovered from the hamstring injury that saw him miss a few races this year, long-distance runner Kabelo Mulaudzi is planning to return to a podium finish when he lines up in the Hollywoodbets 10km race in Durban on Sunday.

Since recovering from the injury and returning to running, Mulaudzi has failed to finish on the podium in other races. Last week at the Absa Run Your City in Tshwane, he finished seventh, but he says he will be going all out not only for a podium finish but also a victory in the popular 10km race at Kingsmead Stadium.

“This has not been going to plan because I was having ups and downs with injuries. Last time when I was running here for Absa I got injured,” Mulaudzi told the media at the press conference in Durban on Friday.

“I hope this time I can run well and finish on the podium, but what I know is I’m going all out this time. Something must come up.”

With windy conditions expected on Sunday, Mulaudzi admitted it will be difficult for many to run faster times, but he will do his best.

“I was not consistent after getting the hamstring [injury]. I was scared I could pull up again. But I saw that I’m fine, so I hope this Sunday something will come out,” he said.

“I lost my confidence a little because I was not in good shape, but it is one of those days. Last year was one of my best but this time, I’m having ups and downs, but I have to handle the pressure and come back stronger.”

Meanwhile, Karabo More said she is also planning a podium finish and a faster time.

“My plan for Sunday is to try to get a podium finish. I have run 10ks this year and I have not been blessed with a podium finish; [I’ve] been number four and five,” More said.

“So, hoping for number three at least and getting a faster time.

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