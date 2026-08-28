Ndlovu vows Sundowns will 'fight with all we have'

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Midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu (blue jersey) has vowed to fight for Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Arrows. Picture:

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Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu has promised they will fight with all they have to overturn the 1-0 deficit when they face Golden Arrows in the MTN8 semifinal second leg at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday at 3pm.

Masandawana head into the second leg on the back foot after losing 1-0 in the first leg at home and will need to win to have any chance of progressing to the final.

They come up against a tricky Arrows side who have not conceded a single goal in their first six matches this season across all competitions, and Sundowns will have to be at their best to break that defence.

“I think it’s a big game and it won’t be easy, but what I can promise is that we are going to fight with all we have,” Ndlovu told the club media department.

“We need to score goals like we did against AmaZulu, if we can score more goals, then that will help us to win.”

Sundowns beat AmaZulu 5-3 in a league match on Wednesday and will need to show more of the same against Arrows, who are expected to display a low block.

“I think they will try to use the strategy they used in the previous game, but this time we will be able to get over that,” Ndlovu said.

“It was not an easy game [against AmaZulu], but we managed the game well with the guys and scored a lot of goals.

“The way we gave it looked like the game was easy, but we managed to score a lot of goals [because of] the way we’ve been playing.”

Sundowns will need to win by 1-0 to take the match to penalties, while anything more than 1-0 will see them progress to the final. Arrows will just need to avoid a defeat to advance to the final.

Sowetan