Zungu cleared to challenge Jordaan for Safa presidency

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan speaks to media at the Pitso Mosimane, Youth Football: Coaching Manual book launch at Sandton Suher Sun in Johannesburg on 23 July 2026.

Story audio is generated using AI

The governance committee of the SA Football Association (Safa) has confirmed that AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu is eligible to challenge the association’s incumbent president, Danny Jordaan, for the presidency at the association’s September 12 elective congress.

This was announced on Friday, when the committee submitted the final findings on candidate nominations at a press conference at Safa House.

The committee also confirmed the eligibility of the final list of candidates for the national executive committee and the provincial offices.

Safa vice-president Bennett Bailey, who is on record calling for the elections to be postponed, and vice-president Linda Zwane are among those confirmed for the national list. Bailey is in the Zungu camp.

On Saturday, Safa also revealed that the governance committee confirmed Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza, Thokozile Madlala, Kaizer Motaung and Sifiso Biyela as the special members’ nominees.

“Our responsibility as we sit here this morning is to ensure that you are advised of the work that we’ve undertaken and the results that Safa must still present back to the members,” governance committee deputy chairperson Tumi Dlamini said on Friday.

“Suffice to say, we received two nominations for the presidential candidates, and both were vetted, verified, and deemed eligible to stand for elections on September 12.”