Cardoso hails his Sundowns experience as they eye MTN8 title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso is counting on their CAF Champions League experience as they look to do well by winning domestic competitions as well.

The Brazilians reached the MTN8 final where they will face Orlando Pirates on October 10 following their 3-2 win over Golden Arrows in the semifinal second leg at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

The match had finished 3-3 on aggregate, but Sundowns advanced through the away goal difference. After winning the Champions League in May, Cardoso said they have grown and know how to win these kinds of pressure matches.

“Obviously, having players that have experienced context in different ways that are able to be motivated and have a strong will to do the things well helps a lot,” Cardoso told the media during the post-match conference.

“Since we played in the CAF Champions League, we have grown used to this kind of context where it is very important not to suffer home goals, but we knew once we got the away goal that that would then put the pressure back on Arrows.

“It’s not easy to score three goals against Golden Arrows considering they did not concede a single goal before this match. They are a team who play with a lot of energy and defend with a lot of compromise and commitment. We had to build a positive attitude around this match after arriving here with a strong disadvantage.”

Sundowns will now shift their focus to league matches where they will host Milford at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday before visiting Arrows at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

“This is our fate. Wednesday, we have a match that comes from a fixture that we had to change in order to play international competitions and Golden Arrows will rest throughout the week,” he said.

“But it’s also something that we have to manage. We are proud and happy to have those fixtures. It means we are fighting in a lot of tournaments and a lot of big things.”

Cardoso was also pleased with the performance of midfielder Marcelo Alllende, who won back-to-back man-of-the match awards, and hopes he will produce his magic against Milford at home.

“For me, it is surprising that he is performing consistently in SA for many years and still he has not received an award for the midfielder of the season, edpecially when we see a winger [Oswin Appollis] receiving that trophy.”

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan