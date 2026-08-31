Durban chasing back-to-back wins against Stellies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Durban City will be eyeing back-to-back league victories when they host Stellenbosch at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

The Citizens recorded their first victory of the season when they beat rookies Kruger United 2-0 in their last match at Mbombela Stadium and will be eager to build on that.

The victory against Kruger would have given them confidence after a difficult start to the season following two draws and two defeats in their first four matches.

Like Durban, Stellenbosch have not had a great start with a mixed bag of results so far. They are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Golden Arrows in their last fixture.

Stellies will be eager to register their second win of the season against Durban. Both teams have each won once and are separated by a point in the standings — Durban in eighth place with five points, while Stellenbosch occupy 11th place with four points.

Historically, meetings between these two sides often ended in draws, with Stellies failing to breach Durban’s defence in their last three meetings.

But Stellies’ away form has been a concern for coach Gavin Hunt, with a draw and a defeat on the road. With Durban yet to win at home this season, they are also unbeaten on their turf, with two draws from two fixtures.

Under coach Khalil Ben Youssef, Durban have shown tactical discipline and will look to capitalise on home advantage to secure crucial points in their league campaign to continue climbing the table.

New signing Gaston Sirino was on the scoresheet in their last match, and Ben Youssef will look to him for goals again, while Stellies coach Hunt will pin his hopes on young Quwan Plaatjies, who scored a hat-trick against Marumo Gallants in their 3-1 win.

Click here to join Sowetan’s WhatsApp channel and get the latest news delivered to you on the move

Sowetan