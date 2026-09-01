Downs shift focus to Milford after reaching final

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Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns (centre) celebrates a goal with his teammates during their Betway Premiership 2026/27 clash against AmaZulu at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 26 August 2026. Picture:

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza has suggested that they made sure that they reach the MTN8 final because they had a point to prove.

Sundowns, who welcome one of the league’s newbies Milford at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, outshone Golden Arrows in the two-legged semifinals to reach the MTN8 final, only their sixth top-eight decider in history, setting up a date with this competition’s kings, Orlando Pirates, at a yet-to-be confirmed venue on October 10.

“It [reaching the MTN8 final] feels amazing because it’s something that we’ve always wanted to achieve, especially since a lot of people are complaining that we don’t put enough focus on local competitions, so we made sure that we reach the final and we will try to win it,” Khoza stated.

However, the Brazilians’ immediate focus is on Wednesday’s league encounter against Milford, who have shown signs of being one of the surprise packages, boasting two wins from their four opening fixtures with a defeat and a draw as rookies.

“We are expecting a very energetic team, a very counter-attacking team. However, we are ready for them and we will give our all for our supporters,” Khoza said.

League fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)

Wednesday: Sundowns v Milford, Loftus

Friday: Gallants v Polokwane, Royal Bafokeng; Richards Bay v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo

Saturday: Chippa v Milford, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday: Arrows v Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm; Chiefs v Siwelele, Dobsonville, 5.30pm

CAF Champions League

Sunday: La Cure Sylvester v Pirates, Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius, 1.30pm

CAF Confed Cup

Sunday: Durban City v Rukinzo (Burundi), Moses Mabhida, 3pm