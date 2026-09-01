Sport

Labuschagne axed for SA ODIs as Australia look to the future

Selectors turn to youth as Peake, Davies given further exposure in ODI squad

2 min read
Stuart Hess

Stuart Hess

Sports reporter

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne has been omitted from Australia's ODI squad. File picture: (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

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Australia appear to be moving on from Marnus Labuschagne as part of their ODI plans, but what effect that will have on the South African-born batter’s Test status will only be revealed next week.

Labuschagne, who was part of the victorious World Cup-winning team in India three years ago, was the biggest casualty in Australia’s ODI squad named on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old played 72 ODIs and was a late inclusion for the 2023 World Cup side, scoring an important half-century in the final against India.

However, a year out from the 2027 ODI showpiece, Labuschagne’s exclusion from the six ODIs in Zimbabwe and South Africa later this month appears to spell the end of his time in Australia’s One-Day setup.

The Australians will name their Test squad for the three-match series against the Proteas next week, with Labuschagne’s spot set to be one of the main topics for debate over the next few days.

Like his Test form, Labuschagne’s ODI form has fallen off a cliff in the past few years.

Since the 2023 World Cup final he’s averaged 21.87 in 23 matches.

Instead, Oliver Peake, who turns 20 next week, received another call-up after making his ODI debut earlier this year, while Matt Renshaw, who earned six of his nine ODI caps on tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan this year, will have a chance to cement a spot in the top order.

In addition, 22-year-old left-arm spinner Joel Davies will also make the trip to Southern Africa.

Mitchell Marsh will captain the Australians for the Zimbabwean leg of the tour, with Pat Cummins returning for the South African portion along with Mitchell Starc.

Meanwhile, the Proteas are weighing up their fast bowling stocks after Cricket SA (CSA) confirmed that Kagiso Rabada would not be playing in the three ODIs against Australia, the first of which will be in Durban on September 24.

Rabada picked up a right hamstring injury while preparing for a busy home summer.

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