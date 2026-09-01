Pitso says he is now in better position to coach Bafana

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Newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane says he is in a better position now to coach the national team than he was 14 years ago when he was sacked by the SA Football Association.

When Mosimane first managed Bafana, between 2010 and 2012, he had just two trophies to his name, which he achieved with SuperSport United. But he returns to the position to replace Hugo Broos amid high expectations as he has become one of the continent’s most decorated coaches.

It is this turnaround that has filled Mosimane with hope that his second stint will be far better than the first.

“Between the time that I was here and 14 years ago, a lot has happened. You must remember 14 years ago I didn’t win even the MTN8 or Nedbank Cup, never mind any league championship,” Mosimane said when he was finally confirmed as Bafana coach at Safa House on Tuesday.

“But I don’t want to boast about what I’ve achieved; I think you know, it has been a long journey. I will say there are 21 medals (which I’ve won) between now and 14 years ago.”

Mosimane outlined a four-year vision for the national team, saying it has to do better than in the previous Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] and the World Cup, where they qualified for the last 32 for the first time this year, while acknowledging that the foundation has been laid by Broos.

“We have to do better than we did in the last Afcon, to move better. We have to move much better at the World Cup; it is possible,” he said. “Those are the key objectives. You have to acknowledge the good work that has been done and don’t be a person who wants to change things.

“I think there is a lot of room for improvement in so many things because I have my own way of working and I have my experience. Broos laid a good foundation for me and I appreciate the work he has done with Bafana.”

Mosimane’s immediate task will be this month’s Afcon qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea, for which he will name a team in the next two weeks

Sowetan