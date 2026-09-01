Selepe vows to make use of rare game time at Bucs

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Orlando Pirates Simphiwe Selepe during their MTN second-leg semifinal match agaist Sekhukhune United at Orlando Amstel Stadium in Soweto. Picture:

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Orlando Pirates midfielder Simphiwe Selepe has emphasised the importance of grabbing opportunities with both hands after making his first start of the season at the weekend.

Selepe, 21, started in Pirates’ 3-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The lad from Tsakane on the East Rand appears to be gradually earning the trust of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, having initially struggled for game time since the departure of coach Jose Riveiro at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Selepe is expected to play a role when Pirates face Kruger United in the league at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“My start today shows the belief the coaches have in me,” Selepe told Pirates’ media team.

“At the start of the season I was not even making the match-day squad, so it was very important for me to grab the opportunity with both hands when I got it.

“As you know, our midfield is packed with talent, so when I am given an opportunity I must grab it with both hands.”

“[...] when I am given an opportunity, I must grab it with both hands.” — Simphiwe Selepe

The absence of Bafana Bafana midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who’s been sidelined by a knee injury, has also helped Selepe to rack up some minutes, and he appeared to be enjoying a solid midfield partnership with the likes of Thapelo Mokobodi and Mthetheleli Mthiyane.

Pirates, who will face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final after their 4-0 aggregate win over Babina Noko, at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue sometime on October 10, are keen to cement their lead at the top of the table when they meet Kruger.

Kruger, one of the rookies in the division, are winless so far, with three defeats and a draw.

“Kruger are new boys in the league ... for us, we have to build on the performance from Saturday,” said Bucs assistant coach Raayan Jacobs.

“We know it’s going to be a tricky fixture, but our objective is to collect maximum points.”

League fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)

Tonight: Durban City v Stellenbosch, Chatsworth; Kruger v Pirates, Mbombela

Tomorrow: Sundowns v Milford, Loftus

Friday: Gallants v Polokwane, Royal Bafokeng; Richards Bay v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo

Saturday: Chippa v Milford, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday: Arrows v Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm; Chiefs v Siwelele, Dobsonville, 5.30pm

CAF Champions League

Sunday: La Cure Sylvester v Pirates, Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius, 1.30pm

CAF Confed Cup

Sunday: Durban v Rukinzo (Burundi), Moses Mabhida, 3pm.

Sowetan