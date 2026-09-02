Da Cruz explains rationale behind fielding three centre-backs

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Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz has explained why he played with three centre-backs in the last two games against Mamelodi Sundowns and Richards Bay.

Da Cruz’s decision to field three centre-halves in Inacio Miguel, Zitha Kwinika and newcomer Thabo Moloisane didn’t sit well with some Chiefs fans, who felt the approach was cowardise and defensive. Chiefs drew 1-all against Sundowns at FNB Stadium, before playing a 2-2 draw versus Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium.

“The context is important because almost all of our left-backs were injured and unavailable for those two games. For me, the most important thing is not to play with five or four defenders, but the information you give players,” Da Cruz said on Wednesday as Chiefs had a media open-day in Naturena.

“Playing with three centre-backs doesn’t mean you’ll be limited offensively. The most important thing is the ideas I give the players. I give my players ammunition and my team is able to play different formations in one game, so I can’t say playing with three centre-backs isn’t necessarily my philosophy.”

With all their left-backs in Bradley Cross, Paseka Mako, Nkanyiso Shinga and Kabelo Nkgwesa sidelined by injuries against both Sundowns and Bay, right-footed winger Pule Mmodi, who’d been in the fringes, played at left-back.

Chiefs next face Siwelele at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm). Da Cruz confirmed that Cross, Mako and Nkgesa were still doubtful as they were still not 100% fit, despite returning to training.

Right-back Thabiso Monyane will spend four weeks on the sidelines, while striker Flavio Silva is expected to return in a fortnight’s time. Utility right-back Reeve Frosler, who can also operate as a left-back, is expected to start at left-back against Siwelele.

League fixtures (7.30pm unless stated)

Friday: Gallants v Polokwane, Royal Bafokeng; Richards Bay v AmaZulu, Princess Magogo.

Saturday: Chippa v Milford, Nelson Mandela Bay, 3pm; Sekhukhune v Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 5.30pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Sundowns, King Zwelithini Stadium, 3pm; Chiefs v Siwelele, Dobsonville, 5.30pm.

CAF Champions League

Sunday: La Cure Sylvester v Orlando Pirates, Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Mauritius, 1.30pm

CAF Confed Cup

Sunday: Durban City v Rukinzo (Burundi), Moses Mabhida, 3pm.

Sowetan