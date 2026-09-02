Five players who could get Bafana lifeline under Pitso

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After he was confirmed as the new Bafana Bafana tactician for the second time on Tuesday, one of the most decorated coaches in SA Pitso Mosimane has made it clear that he’ll give emerging talents a chance.

We pick a few players Mosimane could unleash after being shunned by his predecessor Hugo Broos.

Lebone Seema (Orlando Pirates)

Seema, 23, has hardly put his foot wrong since joining Pirates before the start of last season. The centre-back played a crucial role in Pirates winning their first league title in 14 years last season. It remains a mystery why Broos never selected him. With Bafana’s first-choice centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi still out injured, Seema, the reigning Defender of the Season, could be a solution.

Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark)

Links has arguably been the best South African left-back in the past three seasons. The 27-year-old was never Broos’ cup of tea, but he could finally get his chance under Mosimane as he continues to impress for his Danish club Aarhus, who’ve been playing UEFA competitions this season. Links helped Aarhus win their first league title in 40 years last season and the experience he’s been gaining via playing in UEFA competitions, where he’s come up against big teams like Benfica and Lech Poznan, among others, could help Bafana.

Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire, USA)

Dithejane is in scientilating form in the US, having scored a few goals and racked up several key assists in Chicago’s recent games. The 22-year-old winger, who can also operate as a playmaker, could be an asset for Mosimane’s Bafana. Dithejane’s versatility in attack has always set him apart from his peers.

Antonio van Wyk (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Van Wyk has started his journey at Chloorkop like a house of fire after joining from Austrian side SV Ried before this season started. Van Wyk already boasts four goals and an assist in as few games he’s played for Downs this term. It’s no secret that Mosimane believes in wingers who are goal-scorers, having converted Lyle Lakay from winger to full-back because he wasn’t scoring enough. With Van Wyk, 24, the new Bafana coach gets that type of a winger who scores often.

Lebohang Maboe (Kaizer Chiefs)

Maboe made the preliminary squad of the recent World Cup under Broos before he was chopped for the final list. The Chiefs workhorse has worked with Mosimane at Sundowns before, and that could work in his favour, especially given the fact that he’s been in brilliant form in the past few months. Maboe, 31, gives you traits such as dictating the tempo of the game through exceptional passing, calm decision-making, and strong defensive work.